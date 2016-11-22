Cherokee Bend families, friends celebrate fall with 2016 Harvest Party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Smith. Families grabbed picnic spots to enjoy snacks and a movie.

Cherokee Bend Elementary School families and friends celebrated at the 2016 Harvest Party on Oct. 16 with an evening filled with carnival fun and gorgeous fall weather.

Children enjoyed jump houses and obstacle courses, as well as traditional fall fun such as bobbing for apples, pumpkin ring toss, face painting, corn hole and a cake walk. As dusk set in, families grabbed picnic spots on blankets and folding chairs to enjoy pizza, popcorn and candy at their first outdoor movie showing of “Hotel Transylvania 2.”

– Submitted by Christina Smith.