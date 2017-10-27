CES hosts newcomers reception

× Expand Photo by Taylor Brown, courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Crestline second-graders William Coleman, Luke Carroll and Cort Waldrup touring the school during the Newcomer’s Reception.

When school began Aug. 15, Crestline Elementary School welcomed 26 new children, representing 20 families, across all grade levels. Prior to the first day of school, these children and their families were invited to attend a reception for all newcomers.

A newcomer is anyone who comes to Crestline after kindergarten, and each new kindergarten class has their own welcome. During this reception for first through sixth grades, the new families received a welcome from Principal Laurie King. She gave them a brief introduction to Crestline and introduced them to the School Resource Officer who serves the school throughout the year.

The school’s mascot, the cougar, joined the group, and everyone enjoyed eating a cookie. These 26 children were paired with a buddy, a student who will be in the newcomer’s class during the upcoming school year.

The buddy took the new student on a tour of the school, and was available to answer questions. Most importantly, the tour served to show the new students their classroom, a bathroom and the lunchroom, amongother things.

If nothing else, the buddy served as a friendly, familiar face on the first day of school.

– Submitted by Caroline Springfield.