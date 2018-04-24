CES students join robotics club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. CES students Jack Rich and Bryson Dobbins explore their Dash and Dot Robot.

Crestline second- and third-graders were recently invited to join a robotics club.

In this after-school club, the teachers will combine a real robot with coding to ignite children’s imagination while building confidence in how they look at the world and approach problems. Because of the overwhelming response, the club broadened its scope to include Dash and Dots Robots and explore code.org.

One group will learn how to code a robot through play, while the second group will use code.org to create computer programs and develop interactive games and stories. So that all of the children are exposed to both sets of skills, the groups will trade after the first six weeks.

Using tablet applications to create picture and block coding, the students will learn to program Dash and Dot to do anything they can imagine, from delivering a message to creating a dance party or even navigating an obstacle course.

Students will work together to develop skills in reasoning, math, creativity and problem-solving in a fun, collaborative and supportive environment.

Code.org allows the children to create computer programs that will help them collaborate with others, develop problem-solving skills and persist through difficult tasks, while studying programming concepts, computational thinking and digital citizenship.

Third-grade teachers Amanda McClung and Kelly Mitchell will be leading this inspiring group of techno wizards.

– Submitted by Caroline Springfield.