CES team competes in LEGO league

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Left to right: Henry Stallcup, William Carnes, Mack Morris, Landon Friedman, Banks Tessier, Richard Monk, Mary Jane Bussian, Lauren Weekes, Charles Townsend and Blake Cook.

This year, Crestline Elementary School had a team compete at the regional level of FIRST LEGO League (FLL). FLL is an international competition organized by Lego Education for elementary and middle school students.

Each year in August, FLL introduces a scientific and real-world challenge, and teams compete in three areas: Robot Design, Project Research and Core Values. This year, Crestline’s team, the Robotic Raccoonteers, concentrated their research on the problems that are occurring in suburbs and urban areas by the invasion of raccoons. They received exemplary ratings in the areas of problem identification, sources of information, team spirit and mechanical efficiency of the robot. They ranked number 5 out of 10 teams that competed.

Their teacher and parents are very proud of how well they competed and how hard they worked — they worked extra hours to learn the EV3 software programming, robot design, research, and they spent countless hours pulling together their three presentations. Way to go!

– Submitted by Mary Evans.