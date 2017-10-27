Crestline Elementary celebrates 1st day of new school year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Kindergarten students Charlie Long and Elizabeth Scribner join instructional aide Mrs. Wood to learn the procedures of Mrs. Azar’s class.

The first day of school is exciting and terrifying all in the same breath. Despite being the largest elementary school in the district, Crestline Elementary is truly a neighborhood school. Nothing brings out a sense of community like the first day of school! That first day, droves of people are walking the neighborhoods of Crestline to enter the doors of the school building. Parents and children alike navigate the hallways to find classrooms, put away backpacks and give one more hug before settling into their seats to begin another school year.

When school begins, the houses and yards of Crestline become shockingly quiet yet Crestline becomes a bundle of happy energy doing what schools do best. The teachers are busy teaching the routines, policies and procedures. The children are busy learning how to exist and function among a room full of others. The administrators are busy making sure everyone, children, teachers and parents, are where they need to be and happy. All who enter the doors work to deepen the sense of community that Crestline students experience in order to successfully make a large number of people feel like family as they grow as a community of learners.

– Submitted by Caroline Springfield.