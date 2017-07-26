Crestline Elementary students perform ‘Mulan’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Springfield. Virginia Averyt, Clark Stewart and Mackenzie Ligon performing in ‘Mulan.’

When the curtains closed on the final performance of the Crestline sixth-grade performance of “Mulan,” all who participated deserved a loud round of applause.

For more than a decade, music teachers Laura Butler and Janet Nelson have been coaching their sixth-grade students to create a student performance of a well-known musical. Year in and year out, these dedicated teachers manage to involve the entire graduating class of Crestline Elementary. As you can imagine, that is no small feat.

Prior to Christmas, those interested sixth graders audition and wait anxiously to hear the announcement of what play they will perform. Before spring break, the parts are announced and practice begins in earnest. Each year, the teachers double-cast the main characters in order to allow more students to participate. Light and stage crews are formed. Sets are created and costumes sewn.

More importantly, students learn that they are a team and make memories together in the last months, weeks and days of their elementary school years. These memories help to unite them as Crestline Cougars before they move to their next chapter at Mountain Brook Junior High.

– Submitted by Caroline Springfield.