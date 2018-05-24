Mayor brings in student artists to decorate office

× Expand Photo by Emma Lindsey. While enjoying cookies and other treats, Mayor Stewart Welch asked each young artist about their work, took photos for the parents and handed each child a “million dollar bill” to remind them they were one in a million.

This past year the walls in the mayor's office have highlighted Mountain Brook students’ artwork. The art is rotated every six months and the mayor is continuously supplied with a view of the ample creativity of Mountain Brook students. The idea arose when the previous mayor — Terry Oden — retired and suddenly Mayor Stewart Welch had a large blank wall to fill.

Oden was an ex-secret servicemen and was a part of the Presidential Guard. On his walls were numerous honors and even photographs with former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. Sadly, the old souvenirs were taken down, but this left an opportunity to begin a collaboration with the Mountain Brook School System’s art departments to showcase student art.

Welch explained,“I just wanted the kids to feel great about the art that they did. They are used to painting and I am sure that they receive accolades from parents and so forth, but if we could display it, I thought that that would be something that would elevate their art and encourage them to do more.”

This rotation’s art arose just a few blocks from the mayor's office itself: Crestline Elementary School. Parents and students were invited to attend the student art exhibit Tuesday, May 8, to celebrate the elementary students’ creativity and talent.

Lauren Fowler, an art teacher at CES, believes that encouraging the elementary age group in art is essential.

“At this age their minds are at their most creative,” Fowler said. “They are not scared of trying new ideas and techniques and they are not worried about making the world look real.”

Students seemed to agree with Ms. Fowler. Third-grade student Camilla Riddle said, “I love art because you can be free and do what you want. It is your choice and nobody can tell you what to do.”