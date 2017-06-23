The final Cougar walk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Evans. Senior, Noelle Haas, with her 3rd grade brother, Bobby Haas at Crestline School on graduation for the Cougar Walk.

A longstanding tradition at Crestline is the Cougar Walk. On the last day of school, the sixth graders walk the halls one last time to say a final farewell to their teachers and school. This year, graduating seniors came back to their roots. In cap and gown, they took a trip down memory lane and visited their elementary school one last time.

Teachers and students were hugging them as they traveled the halls. Principal Laurie King said, “We have the students for seven years and invest a lot of time, teaching, and love into their education. Long lasting relationships are formed, so to see them one last time is incredibly touching. It reflects the strong sense of community in Mountain Brook. We expect to see some of their children attending Crestline too.”

– Submitted by Mary Evans.