Graduating class returns to elementary schools

× Expand Courtesy of Dale Wisely. Members of the class of 2017 visited their elementary school before graduating on May 22.

Before the class of 2017 graduated on May 22, they took one last walk through the halls of their elementary schools.

“We know that although our students’ Mountain Brook Schools journey ends at the high school, it has involved many other teachers, mentors, coaches and administrators along the way,” said MBHS principal Amanda Hood. “This is just one small way for our elementary colleagues to see what incredible young men and women these young children have grown up to become.”

As elementary students lined the halls of each school, they and their teachers applauded the class of 2017 as they walked down the halls, waving and saying hi to familiar faces. Students visited Brookwood Forest Elementary, Cherokee Bend Elementary, Crestline Elementary and Mountain Brook Elementary.

“Everyone involved was very emotional,” said Hood. “As these seniors walked the halls of their elementary schools, you could see what it meant to them — the people, the places, the memories.”

Hood said she hopes the younger Spartans saw what they can become in the future and that the graduating class was able to thank their teachers and principals for everything they have done for them.

“We do hope to continue this in the years to come as it reflects how learning comes full circle,” she said. “I hope that we never lose the sense of community that our students feel as they travel through the Mountain Brook School system. Community matters.”