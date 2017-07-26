Leadership Mountain Brook welcomes new class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amber Benson. The 2016-17 Leadership Mountain Brook rising class.

In early May, the 2016-2017 Leadership Mountain Brook class held a breakfast to introduce the rising leadership class.

The class comprises of students entering into 11th and 12th grade. This year there are 18 members: Carter Brown, Virginia Williams, Mary Kate Hughes, Maddie Usdan, Jessie Holt, Fairbanks White, Alexis Kennedy, Kathleen Wilson, Patton Browning, Anthony Lauriello, Jose Pilco, Will Garrison, Liam Powell, Hunt Cochrane, Parker Statham, James Gillespy, Frances Cheatham and Kate Brown.

Amber Benson, sponsor of Leadership Mountain Brook, said the program will focus on providing students with opportunities to develop leadership skills and gain knowledge of business management, community service and the municipal government.

In the program, students will work within a course curriculum set by the school while working with the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mountain Brook.

“Leadership Mountain Brook allows students to get out of the classroom environment to gain a deeper appreciation for their community and become and active member of the city,” said Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Doidge said the class will continue to take field trips to different area businesses and visit Montgomery for a legislative trip. Benson added that they will continue to sell “Buttons Explores the Brook,” and the Mountain Brook t-shirts, too.

To wrap up their time in the program, the students will create a culminating project that will benefit the city, of which all will be presented to City Council or the Chamber Board.“Leadership Mountain Brook students are viewed and treated as professionals, instilling confidence they carry with them into their future,” Doidge said. “Many former [Leadership Mountain Brook] students have pursued leadership opportunities they may not have considered without the experiences gained through the leadership program.”