50th MBHS Miss Olympian crowned

× Expand Photo courtesy of Libby Law. Participants in the 2017 Miss Olympian Pageant, with the three winners in the center of the photo

On Saturday night, Nov. 19, Mountain Brook High School put on its 50th Annual Miss Olympian Pageant. Contestants included: Caroline Underwood, Maggie Duggan, Caroline Cross, Mary Robins Miller, Savannah Smith, Sarah Gladney, Ellie Romero, Adele Bloodworth, Lizzie Walker, Emily Donahue, Tess Levine and Molly Regan.

To start off the day, all 12 contestants met with a panel of highly qualified judges for a six-minute interview. The contestants were asked a range of questions about their personal interests, accomplishments and goals. Later in the evening, the pageant staff invited all 49 previous Olympian Pageant winners to a reception to celebrate this big anniversary. To continue the celebration, past winners who were able to attend had a chance to walk the stage one more time. Then, performances were held by former Miss Olympians, Kristi Higginbotham, Jennifer Faulkner and Lea Ann Strickland.

Following this, each 2017 contestant was able to showcase her talents. Talents ranged from singing to dancing, and even a monologue. Contestants then changed into their stunning gowns for the evening wear portion of the pageant. They were assisted by Tanner Dean, Wilson Golden, Duncan Morris and Joe Martin. While each contestant was presented on stage, the emcees for the night, Kathryne Letzer and Will Leitner, provided the audience with a brief background of each girl and her activities and accomplishments. To give the contestants time to freshen up before their final walk through and crowning, performances were held by some of MBHS’s most talented boys. Performers included Harrison Gorham and Christian Huddle, Will Garrison and the high school’s male a cappella group, ABOG.

After the final walk, MBHS math teacher Rodney Kornegay sang “This is the Moment,” and the contestants lined the stage for the announcements of who won.

Savannah Smith was voted Miss Congeniality, Adele Bloodworth won 2nd Runner Up, Savannah Smith won 1st Runner Up, and Caroline Cross was crowned the 2017 Miss Olympian. The pageant was a great success, thanks to all of the contestants, male talent, emcees, and the Miss Olympian Pageant staff.

– Submitted by Libby Law.