MBHS hosting 51st Olympian Pageant

× Expand Courtesy of Mary Frances Robertson. Miss Olympian Pageant staff members stand in one of Birmingham's color tunnels.

Beginning Nov. 14, contestants in the 51st Miss Olympian Pageant will take to the stage to perform their talents at Mountain Brook High School for the preliminary round of the pageant. The final round will take place on Nov. 18, during which finalists will showcase their evening wear and perform their talent portion.

The participants are:

Britt Ware

Sarah Hydinger

Mary Della Sanders

Lindsay Jane Drummond

Lucie Christian

Mary Grace Lorino

Mary Inzer Hagan

Caroline Mauro

Elizabeth Conner

Kate Hinson

Alexa Rollow

Ellie Lipp

Kimsey Stewart

Anna Catherine Brown

Jane Margaret Turner

Elizabeth Hanaway

Molly Regan

Elizabeth Kinsaul

Sarah Gladney

Ellie Romero

Caroline Underwood

Julia Baddley

Both rounds of the pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on the MBHS website until Nov. 13 for the preliminary round. Names will be recorded upon purchase and checked at the entrance of the event. Tickets will also be for sale at the door.

Tickets for the finals round will be available for purchase starting Nov. 15 at the MBHS front office.

For questions, contact missolympianpageant@gmail.com.