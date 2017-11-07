MBHS hosting 51st Olympian Pageant

Courtesy of Mary Frances Robertson.
Beginning Nov. 14, contestants in the 51st Miss Olympian Pageant will take to the stage to perform their talents at Mountain Brook High School for the preliminary round of the pageant. The final round will take place on Nov. 18, during which finalists will showcase their evening wear and perform their talent portion.
The participants are:
- Britt Ware
- Sarah Hydinger
- Mary Della Sanders
- Lindsay Jane Drummond
- Lucie Christian
- Mary Grace Lorino
- Mary Inzer Hagan
- Caroline Mauro
- Elizabeth Conner
- Kate Hinson
- Alexa Rollow
- Ellie Lipp
- Kimsey Stewart
- Anna Catherine Brown
- Jane Margaret Turner
- Elizabeth Hanaway
- Molly Regan
- Elizabeth Kinsaul
- Sarah Gladney
- Ellie Romero
- Caroline Underwood
- Julia Baddley
Both rounds of the pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on the MBHS website until Nov. 13 for the preliminary round. Names will be recorded upon purchase and checked at the entrance of the event. Tickets will also be for sale at the door.
Tickets for the finals round will be available for purchase starting Nov. 15 at the MBHS front office.
For questions, contact missolympianpageant@gmail.com.