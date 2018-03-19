MBS cancels after school activities, Extended Day Programs for March 19

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy of the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has upgraded the potential threat of severe weather in the Birmingham metro area to be "moderate." × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy of the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has placed the Birmingham metro area at an "enhanced risk" for severe weather starting early in the afternoon on March 19. Prev Next

UPDATE: Mountain Brook Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. on March 19. Around 10:50 a.m., the National Weather Service upgraded the threat to the Birmingham metro area from "enhanced" to "moderate," with strong tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and winds up to 80 miles per hour possible.

The predicted timing of the severe weather has shifted to later in the day, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., although NWS stated scattered, severe storms are possible this afternoon, too. Those storms can include winds up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail and tornadoes.

Mountain Brook Schools have canceled all after school activities and Extended Day Programs for March 19 due to the potential for severe weather later in the day.

The National Weather Service stated the Birmingham metro area is at an "enhanced risk" for severe storms starting in the early afternoon. Strong tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

