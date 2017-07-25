MBE students perform in all-state orchestra concert

× Expand Photo by Amy Nunneley. Jackson Nunneley and Mae Martin joined musicians from age 10-18 in the Alabama All-State Orchestra Festival Concert last fall.

Two MBE students auditioned and were selected to perform in the annual orchestra event at the Moody School of Music at the University of Alabama.

Fifth-graders Jackson Nunneley and Mae Martin joined musicians ages 10-18 from all over the state at the auditions last fall. Local auditions were submitted via videotape at UAB, and selections were announced later in the year.

The February performance was comprised of three orchestras: the all-string orchestra group, in which Jackson and Mae performed, and two full orchestras. The Consort String Orchestra was comprised of 65 musicians and selections included As Summer Was Just Beginning, Carnival of the Animals, Jazz Pizzicato and El Toro. The violin, viola, cello and bass instruments were played.

Jackson and Mae are students of Julianne Odahowski-Steele, an instructor at Dawson Music Academy.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.