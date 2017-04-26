MBE students raise more than $15K for American Heart Association

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn. MBE students enjoy Jump Rope for Heart performances. From left: Andrew Hanson, Tate Rogers, Luke Schwefler, Luke Long, Fields Mendelsohn, Joshua Long and Richard Crommelin.

MBE students participated in the annual Jump Rope for Heart in February and raised a record-breaking $15,295 for the American Heart Association.

Physical education coach Matt Cain said: “I am very proud of Mountain Brook Elementary students and thankful to students, faculty and parents. Our students worked very hard learning single rope, long rope and partner rope jumping skills. They worked daily on a 3-5 minute endurance jump and participated in speed jumping contests.”

Students were also challenged with learning about how the heart, lungs and vascular system work together, as well as heart disease and cholesterol facts.

To conclude the project, the elementary students put together a team jump rope routine to the music of their choice, from all skills learned, and performed in front of students, faculty and parents.

– Submitted by Shaun Flynn.