Writers’ Fest bringing authors to elementary schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Margaret Hudson. Bruce Hale signs one of his books for students during last year’s Writer’s Fest.

Writing can be a great form of self-expression and can hold considerable value in someone’s life, which is why from Feb. 28 through March 2, five authors will visit Mountain Brook Elementary, Brookwood Forest Elementary and Cherokee Bend Elementary to speak to students during their annual Writers’ Fest.

This year’s authors include Margaret Peterson Haddix and Henry Cole as well as local authors Lou Anders, Lori Nichols and Susan Carothers. Both Nichols and Cole are also illustrators.

The authors will rotate between the three schools, which share hosting the event each year, over the course of three days.

Margaret Hudson, Mountain Brook Elementary’s librarian, said they try to include a variety of speakers each year to connect with children across all grades, and the schools offer book signings for each author.

Hudson said the guests usually discuss their personal writing process, share their experiences as an author and talk about their books.

“It’s mainly to encourage writing and for them to have the real experience of meeting an author,” she said, adding that they are grateful for the efforts of the PTO members who sponsor the event for the schools.

In addition to sharing their stories about writing, the authors are able to talk about the publishing process and the persistence that goes into writing a book.

“It’s always an exciting event, and everyone, especially the students, look forward to it each year,” Hudson said.