Dr. Lara Embry to speak on persistence and passion at Parent University

On Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., the Highlands School will host another Parent University session to discuss persistence and passion.

The talk will feature Dr. Lara Embry who is a clinical psychologist practicing in Birmingham. After attending Columbia University for her masters in philosophy, she went on to obtain her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Washington. Through her private practice she focuses on issues within adolescent development, family dynamics, anxiety, depression and sexual and gender identity.

During the lecture, Dr. Embry will be discussing grit and the power it holds in the ability to reach our goals. According to the release, the talk will also "address common questions of parenting, such as 'when to give a hug vs. when to give a consequence.'" Attendees are asked to register for the event by going to their Facebook page and are encouraged to read Grit by Angela Duckworth beforehand.