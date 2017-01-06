Parent University hosting discussion on discipline

× Expand Ana Good Highlands School

The Highlands School's Parents University will host another discussion session on Jan. 17 at 8:15 a.m. focusing on positive and effective discipline.

Led by Dr. Renee Peacock, the lecture will feature a presentation regarding more positive methods of discipline, tactics to avoid and the significance of the parent/child relationship.

Dr. Peacock is a clinical psychologist who graduated from the University of Alabama and earned her Ph.D. in 1981. A member of the American Psychological Association, the Alabama Psychological Association and the Birmingham Regional Association of Licensed Psychologists, she has a special interest in child clinical psychology.

Those who are interested in attending her lecture are asked to register for the event by visiting the Parent University Facebook page beforehand.