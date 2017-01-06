Parent University hosting discussion on discipline

by

The Highlands School's Parents University will host another discussion session on Jan. 17 at 8:15 a.m. focusing on positive and effective discipline. 

Led by Dr. Renee Peacock, the lecture will feature a presentation regarding more positive methods of discipline, tactics to avoid and the significance of the parent/child relationship.

Dr. Peacock is a clinical psychologist who graduated from the University of Alabama and earned her Ph.D. in 1981. A member of the American Psychological Association, the Alabama Psychological Association and the Birmingham Regional Association of Licensed Psychologists, she has a special interest in child clinical psychology. 

Those who are interested in attending her lecture are asked to register for the event by visiting the Parent University Facebook page beforehand. 

Tags

by