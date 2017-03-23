7th-grade Spartans finish season strong

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Barze. Pictured are the seventh-grade Spartan’s basketball team.

The seventh-grade Spartans finished the season in second place in the Metro Tournament held at Liberty Park Elementary February 1-3. Spartans defeated top-seeded Oak Mountain in a monumental win to advance to the championship game, where they fell to Bumpus in the final moments of the game. Patch Lyman and Charlie McKimmon were recognized as All-Tournament players. The Spartans had a fantastic season with an 18-6 overall record. Players include: Edward Barze, Sims Brown, George Cain, Carson Camper, Patch Lyman, Mac McCowan, Will McIlvaine, Charlie McKimmon, Dive Rowe, George Scofield, Evan Shiflet and Jake Thompson with Pierce Austin as team manager. Spartans were coached by Derek Kennedy.

– Submitted by Wendy Barze.