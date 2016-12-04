Hoops recap: Spartans continue strong start

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams played a pair of games last week, with the boys continuing their strong start and the girls looking to bounce back this week. Here's a brief rundown:

Boys:

Nov. 29 at Ramsay, W 79-75 (7-0)

Trendon Watford - 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Sean Elmore - 16 points, 6 assists, 3 steals

Dec. 2 vs. Helena, W 74-49 (8-0)

Trendon Watford - 28 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks

Ben McCool - 18 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds

This week: Tuesday at Wenonah, Saturday vs. Sacred Heart (at Jacksonville State University)

Girls:

Nov. 29 at Ramsay, L 44-35 (4-3)

Lacey Jeffcoat - 16 points

Dec. 2 vs. Helena, L 55-47 (4-4)

This week: Tuesday at Wenonah, Thursday vs. Vestavia Hills