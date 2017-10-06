Spartans pick up commanding victory

× 1 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 2 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 3 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 4 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 5 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 6 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 7 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 8 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 9 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 10 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 11 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 12 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 13 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 14 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 15 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 16 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 17 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 18 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 19 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 20 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 21 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 22 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 23 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 24 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. × 25 of 25 Expand Jonathan Norris Mountain Brook Football Action from a game between Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Wildcat Stadium in Northport. Prev Next

NORTHPORT -- The Mountain Brook High School football team traveled to Tuscaloosa County on Friday night and came out on top with a commanding 31-7 win.

The Spartans (4-2, 2-2 Class 7A, Region 3) found their rhythm on both sides towards the end of the first quarter. For Mountain Brook, it was all about taking advantage of Tuscaloosa County’s miscues.

“We were able to maximize (our play) and execute based off the opportunities they gave us,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said after the win.

The Spartans offensive attack struck first with 33 seconds left in the first quarter. Hamp Sisson found Hamp Greene open across the middle, setting up a 2-yard run from Harold Joiner.

“We had so many receivers make plays in the first half and they ran some great routes and they made some great plays and they were able to open up the offense down the field,” Sisson said.

With 6:30 remaining in the second quarter, Sisson scrambled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run. A few plays prior, Sisson was able to connect with Greene as well as Pierce Rodrigues to move the ball down the field quickly.

Sisson finished the night 10-for-13 with 129 yards through the air. Harold Joiner and AJ Gates each had 13 carries and a touchdown. Joiner finished with 62 yards while Gates collected 58 yards of his own.

The play of the night came from junior defensive back, Collin Bussman, with 5:30 remaining in the second quarter. On a Tuscaloosa County second-and-12 back in its own territory, Wildcats quarterback Brylan Jackson stepped back to throw, but Bussman stepped in front of his man and picked off the ball and returned it 27 yards to the end zone. This put the Spartans up 21-0 and there was no turning back.

For the Spartans, kicker Aidan Hood was 4-for-4 on PATs and connected on a field goal from 31 yards out. The defense had four sacks (Daniel Wilbanks, Joe Bird, Sean Doud and Bussman). Greene led all receivers with 49 yards on three catches.

Next week Tuscaloosa County will travel to Oak Mountain. Mountain Brook hosts crosstown rival Vestavia Hills.

- Eric Higgins and Blain Brint contributed to this report.