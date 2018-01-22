The Reset: Basketball avenges loss to Huffman

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Alex Washington (4) takes a 3-point shot during a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Huffman High School in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook High School basketball teams were affected by winter weather mischief, but managed to play a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 games towards the end of the week.

The boys team extended its winning streak to three games with road wins over Spain Park and Huffman. On Thursday, the Spartans routed Spain Park, 82-52.

Friday’s game proved much tougher, but the Spartans avenged a loss to Huffman with a tight 58-56 win. In that contest, Trendon Watford led the way with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Britton Johnson connected on four 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point evening. Lior Berman stepped up in crunch time, as his free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining proved the difference. Mountain Brook is now 22-5 overall and 3-1 in area play.

The girls team dropped both of its games. On Thursday, the Lady Spartans hung tough with Spain Park for three quarters, but ultimately fell, 65-52. On Friday, Hannah Bartels and Emily Henderson each scored 13 points for Mountain Brook, but it wasn’t enough in a 55-41 loss to Huffman. The Lady Spartans are now 16-7 overall and 2-2 in area play.

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Oak Mountain on Tuesday and Spain Park on Friday. The boys will face Carver-Montgomery on Saturday at Samford University.

— Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.