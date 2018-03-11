The Reset: Baseball wins 3 games

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Baseball Mountain Brook's Hayden Bruno (4) pitches during a game between Chelsea and Mountain Brook on Monday, March 5, 2018, at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook.

BASEBALL

Mountain Brook began the week on Monday with a solid 3-0 win over Chelsea. Hayden Bruno spun a one-hit shutout, striking out eight batters. Tyler Imig had a pair of RBI singles and Walker McCraney notched a run-scoring single as well.

The Spartans participated in the Perfect Game High School Showdown in Emerson, Georgia, Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, Mountain Brook split a pair of games, falling to Winder Barrow (Georgia), 4-1, and beating Westlake (Georgia), 14-4. Against Winder Barrow, Wilson Higgins went 2-for-2. In the win over Westlake, the Spartans offense exploded. John Marks led the way with a 3-for-4 day, with a double and four RBIs. Charles Cobb drove in a pair of runs.

Mountain Brook won its lone game on Friday, a 10-7 victory over Redan (Georgia). The Spartans took the lead for good with a seven-run fourth inning, highlighted by Colton Yeager’s three-run home run. Yeager finished with four RBIs and Thomas Graham drove in two runs.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook High School boys soccer team picked up a win on Monday night, beating Spain Park in penalty kicks after a 1-1 final score. Spain Park notched the opening goal before Sam Rysedorph got the equalizer.

On Tuesday, the girls team tied Hewitt-Trussville, 0-0. The boys team picked up a 4-0 win over Pinson Valley on Thursday.

Both teams were in action on Friday. The girls tied Thompson, 1-1, and the boys fell to Bob Jones, 1-0.

GOLF

On Monday, the Mountain Brook boys golf team picked up the victory at the Hoover Invitational.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Oak Mountain, 16-1, on Tuesday in the area opener for both teams.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook girls tennis team defeated Northridge, 7-2, on Thursday. On Saturday, the girls won the Marcia Weinacker Tournament at Birmingham-Southern.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed at the Hewitt-Trussville 7-way Meet on Thursday. For the girls, Holli Chapman won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.22. Anna Balzli placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:21.79. In the 1600, Lily Hulsey came home third in 5:17.45. Ella Cobbs finished second in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. Chapman reached 15-9.5 to finish third in long jump. Sophie Jane Knott placed second in the pole vault at 10-0.

On the boys side, Walter Morris finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.37. Jim Williams was third in the 200 with a time of 22.92. The Spartans pulled a clean sweep of the top three spots in the 800, with Gram Denning (2:00.31), Charlie Slaughter (2:01.24) and Hunter Harwell (2:01.81) coming home in the top spots. Harwell followed that up with a 4:29.49 in the 1600 to finish third.

