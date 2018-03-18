The Reset: Spartans baseball, boys soccer teams playing well

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Baseball Mountain Brook's Parker Garrison (18) gets a lead during a game between Chelsea and Mountain Brook on Monday, March 5, 2018, at Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team split a doubleheader against Jasper on Tuesday. In the first game, the Spartans fell, 2-1, despite Hayden Bruno’s strong performance on the mound. Bruno went the full seven innings, allowing eight hits and two runs with three walks and six strikeouts. The Spartans bats woke up in the second game, as they ran away with a 10-0 victory. Dowd Ritter gave up a single hit and struck out seven in five innings. Phillip Bethea drove in two runs, Tyler Imig was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI, and Charles Cobb picked up two hits and an RBI.

The Spartans swept a doubleheader on Friday, taking down Gadsden City 8-2 and 6-2 in a pair of games. In the first game, Wilson Higgins, Colton Yeager and Clay Stearns each drove in two runs, while Andy Hanaway pitched five solid innings, allowing two runs on one hit. In the second contest, James Burkett drove in two runs and John Marks finished with a three-hit performance.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team fell to Calera, 16-1, on Monday. The Spartans fell to Spain Park, 11-0, on Thursday.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook girls soccer team fell to Spain Park, 1-0, on Tuesday. The girls team fell to McGill-Toolen, 2-1, on Friday as part of the McGill Classic. The Spartans dropped a 1-0 decision to Vestavia Hills on Saturday.

The boys team traveled to Tennessee for the Smoky Mountain Cup over the weekend. On Thursday, the Spartans played Mason (Virginia) to a 3-3 draw. On Friday, they fell to Greeneville (Tennessee), 3-2. They picked up a 1-0 win over Central (Arkansas) on Saturday to finish the weekend 1-1-1.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team finished second in the Bradley Johnson Memorial at Greystone Country Club, played Monday and Tuesday. The Spartans were edged out by four strokes by Spain Park (600-604).

Vestavia Hills junior Austin Coggin took the individual honors with a two-day total of 143 (-1). The Spartans Gordon Sargent finished fourth at 148 and Reynolds Lambert tied for fifth at 149. Both Sargent and Lambert earned all-tournament honors.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field teams competed in the Homewood Invitational at Samford University on Saturday. For the girls, Holli Chapman finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.49 seconds. The 4x800 relay team won in 9:42.35. Sophie Jane Knott cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to take home second-place honors in the pole vault.

For the boys, the 4x800 relay team finished second, posting a time of 7:58.99.

