The Reset: Football improves to 3-0

FOOTBALL

Mountain Brook’s football team improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Class 7A, Region 3 with a convincing 34-0 win over Tuscaloosa County on Friday. This week, the Spartans host Spain Park in another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team won all six sets it played last week, sweeping matches against Thompson (25-20, 25-17, 25-21) and Vestavia Hills (28-26, 25-21, 25-17). The win over the Rebels gives the Spartans a 1-0 mark in area play. Some notable stats from the week:

Ann Vandevelde: 33 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Grace Carr: 22 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces

Liz Vandevelde: 29 digs, 3 aces

Ellie Dayhuff: 8 kills, 4 blocks

This week, Mountain Brook hosts Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and plays a tri-match with James Clemens and Hoover on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Spartans will play in the Siegel High School Tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook girls cross-country team took home top honors in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational in Oakville on Saturday, scoring 78 points to beat Brentwood by 14. Lily Hulsey was the team’s top finisher, placing third with a time of 19:19.85. Anna Balzli was fifth in 19:23.86. Sabina Ortiz (18th) and Elizabeth Robertson (19th) also placed in the top 20. Tessa Allen, Cameron Hudson and Claire Kimberlin also ran.

The boys team finished seventh overall, led by Hunter Harwell (second, 15:37.19). Joseph Pitard finished 10th, with a time of 16:16.07. Parker Balzli, Eric Alexander, Gram Denning, Jack Bell, and Tate Record also posted times.

