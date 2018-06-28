Wann, Sargent tie state record; Spartans repeat as 7A champs

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Gordon Sargent lines up a putt during sub-state play. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Mountain Brook’s William Wann tees off during the North Sub-State tournament May 7 at Timberline Golf Club in Calera. Prev Next

Only five golfers in the history of the Alabama high school state boys golf tournament have recorded a two-day total of 133. Two of those instances came from the 2018 Mountain Brook High School team.

William Wann and Gordon Sargent each fired a record-tying 133, as the Spartans posted a score of 32-under par to win the Class 7A state title, defeating runner-up Spain Park by 20 strokes. The tournament was May 14–15 at The Shoals Golf Club.

The title was the seventh boys golf championship for Mountain Brook and the third in the last four years. “It was a lot of fun to watch,” Mountain Brook golf coach Alex Lockett said.

Sargent, a freshman, shot 64 on the first day and followed it up with 69. Wann, a junior, improved from 67 to 66 over the two days. Both are already verbally committed to Southeastern Conference schools. Sargent has pledged to Vanderbilt, while Wann intends to go to Mississippi State.

They were not the only Spartans to post impressive numbers, though.

Reynolds Lambert shot 67 and 70 (137) to place fourth overall. Mac Scott was sixth after firing consecutive rounds under par as well (71-70). Mississippi State signee Ford Clegg, the low medalist in 2017, posted 149.

“They’re all very competitive with each other,” Lockett said. “They all like to see each other do well, but they also want to be the one that does the best. They drive each other.”

Mountain Brook tied Spain Park at the section tournament and the Spartans edged the Jags by five strokes at the sub-state tournament. But the Spartans saved their best for last, as Spain Park’s best result of the year was no match.

“They were just peaking at the right time,” Lockett said. “It was phenomenal to watch. They are making me look good.”

Clegg is the team’s only graduating senior, giving the Spartans plenty of justified hope of a potential three-peat.

Lockett said, “They all have confidence that the other ones are going to play well, so there’s not the pressure of, ‘my score has to count.’”