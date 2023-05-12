8 Mountain Brook businesses nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year

×
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Laurel Bassett, owner of Town & Country Clothes in Crestline Village, adds a scarf to a blouse on a rack.
The nominees for the 2023 Alabama Retailer of the Year awards operate stores plus and dining establishments in cities throughout Alabama and represent the breadth of retail in the state.
Eight Mountain Brook businesses made the list:
- Elizabeth Adams | Ex Voto Vintage
- Laurel Bassett | Town and Country Clothes
- Laura Ashford Gessert and Libby Hill McGowan | Henhouse Antiques
- Will Haver | Taco Mama
- Tina Liollio | Teenie’s Take-Home Market
- Cal and Heather Morris | Church Street Coffee and Books
- Paget Pizitz and Harriet Despinakis-Heffner | MELT
- Lynn Ritchie | a’mano
Nominees have until Monday, June 5, to return entry information to be considered for the 2023 awards.