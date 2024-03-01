A heart for art

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hubbard. Elizabeth Hubbard works with one of the students at Lizzie’s Creative Art.

Elizabeth Hubbard doesn’t just have a love for art — she has a heart for sharing it with others.

After 14 years at The Studio on Linden in Homewood, Hubbard recently relocated to a new space in Office Park in Mountain Brook.

“I found out on June 1 the building was being sold, and I needed more space and had been looking for somewhere with more space,” Hubbard said.

She had a good friend who owned Get Organized in Office Park and informed her about the available space. Hubbard finished up her already-scheduled classes, packed up The Studio on Linden and vacated on Sept. 30.

During the month of October, she worked her birthday parties out of client’s homes. After moving into the new space on Nov. 1, Hubbard had her first art class the following week.

”Basically, I came in with a bang,” she said.

Her new space provides more room and natural light. She renovated it to have one large studio room with painting tables and stools, a second room to serve as her personal painting studio and a third room with a kitchen area and table and chairs.

“Being in Office Park, it’s centrally located between Vestavia, Mountain Brook and Homewood,” she said. “I was lucky to get in this building.”

She’s come a long way from teaching kid’s art camps at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood and Shades Valley Presbyterian in Mountain Brook. Her Lizzie’s Creative Kids program provides after-school art classes, summer art camps and birthday parties.

Over Christmas, Hubbard tried something new by offering Cookies and Art with Santa, and she said it was a huge success. This year’s art classes began in mid-January, and Hubbard hosts five weekly after-school sessions that run until the end of the school year. She also has plans for special events around Valentine’s Day, Easter and Mother’s Day.

Hubbard began offering events for women in 2017 with her Makers and Creators series. She has guest artists come to her studio twice per month for special events that bring women together to gather, connect and create.

“It's a place women can come gather and meet and share,” Hubbard said. “I want them to learn something new. You don't have to be an artist to do this. Anyone can do it. Anybody can be creative.”

While hosting classes for children and adults, Hubbard hasn’t had as much time to work on her personal art as she has in the past. She said her favorite art to create is Raku pottery, but she stopped doing it two years ago because of the time commitment it takes. She has plans to dust off her kiln and start back creating pottery in 2024.

Hubbard said she believes it is important for children to be engaged in art. Being in school all day, they only get to take art classes once a week. At her studio, they have one and a half or two hours to just be creative.

“It boosts their self esteem,” she said. “Art is individual and everyone has their own style.”

Although Hubbard has lived in Homewood for years, she grew up in Mountain Brook and spent time when she was younger working at The Cook Store, which was owned by her mother. She and her husband Shane have two adult children, Austin (35) and Lake (33). She also loves participating in art projects with her four grandchildren.

For more information on Hubbard’s art or classes, visit elizabethkhubbard.com.