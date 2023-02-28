A personalized approach for wellness

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jade Skelton sets the timer and music option on the whole body cryotherapy chamber as a client experiences a 3 minute, 15 second session at Restore Hyper Wellness in Mountain Brook’s Cahaba Village Plaza.

Laura and Steve Olsen, the owners of a wellness studio in Mountain Brook, did not initially set out to be involved in such an adventure, but it somewhat fell into place after Laura’s struggles with lupus.

Years ago, she was healed from the disease in what the Olsens described as a medically documented miracle. Since then, Laura has dealt with other health issues and sought relief through a combination of both traditional and holistic treatments. These specific medical treatments inspired the husband-and-wife duo to open up the unique health studio—Restore Hyper Wellness.

After living across different parts of the country, the couple landed back in Birmingham and with them came a Restore franchise opportunity that just fell into place. The Olsens currently operate the only location in the state.

“Our mission is to help other people in Birmingham improve their health and wellness so they can do more of what they love in life,” the couple said.

Restore Hyper Wellness in Mountain Brook offers 12 different services for members and clients, depending on personal wellness goals. Their most popular services include IV drip therapy, infrared sauna, whole body cryotherapy and hydrafacials.

“Because we offer so many services at our location, we ask our clients what their goals are first and then suggest two to three things they might like so their choices don’t become too overwhelming,” Steve said. “We must have a passion for the mission instead of trying to overwhelm the client with choices—so we listen and take time to understand their concerns.”

The wellness studio offers pricing and packages for both members and individual services. Packages for membership range from $99 to $299 (which includes discounts and credits) and are based on a client’s needs and wellness goals.

Restore Hyper Wellness has served the Birmingham area since December 2021 and has a wide range of clients that come in to optimize their health. While the average clients are in their mid-30s to 50s, the client range is from ages 12 to 88 and from high schoolers to professional athletes. The gender breakdown is nearly even, with 55% female clients and 45% male clients.

The Restore brand focuses on Hyper Wellness, which is defined as a “system of total balance, energy and proactive healing that allows you to feel your best, reach your full potential and do more of what you love.” Restore believes this is best achieved through nine natural elements used in the studio’s services: oxygen, hydration, cold, rest, nourishment, movement, heat, light and connection.

The hydrafacial is meant to treat the skin, fight acne and extract fat in a process that is managed by an esthetician, who leaves clients feeling radiant and beautiful.

“The hydrafacial is a big part of the age defying process,” Laura said. “When we have a good self-image attached to ourselves, then we enjoy life more and we can be happy. We want that for our clients.”

Whole body cryotherapy is for clients who are dealing with the stresses of surgery recovery, arthritis, back pain, pain management and more. Restore Hyper Wellness is the only location in the state with an electric cryotherapy machine (not nitrogen gas), which is much safer, they said.

“Our machine relieves pain, promotes healing and boosts energy,” Steve said.

The Olsens are committed to helping the communities of Birmingham to restore their health. The opportunity to start this franchise has changed their life in significant ways and given them direction after lupus tried to alter their journey.

“I don’t think of it as a business, but as a ministry,” Steve said. “I’m closer to helping people directly. It feels like it is my purpose.”

Laura added that many people don’t think about health care until they are sick or injured.

“Restoration is important because everybody has more freedom from health constraints and can reduce their risk of chronic illness. My prayer for everyone is that they can contribute to society, use their gifts and abilities, and give more time to their families and communities,” she said.