A resource for hope

× Expand Photo courtesy of CARRYWELL. From left, Allyson Mouron, CARRYWELL community relations coordinator; Mallory Wear, executive director; and Hallie Dawson, director of development.

In the United States, around 1 in 8 couples face infertility issues — and finding support can be a challenge. That’s why local nonprofit Blessed Brokenness opened its doors in 2018 with the goal of providing that support to women and couples in and around Mountain Brook, starting with groups designed to promote healing in the wake of miscarriage and other fertility-related struggles.

“So often, we can’t change our circumstances, but we can change our perspective,” said Executive Director Mallory Wear. “And really, that’s what our hope is through these groups.” In the years since it began, the organization has grown in both reach and resources, leading to the recent announcement that Blessed Brokenness would become CARRYWELL — a name that reflects the desire to build a network of mutual support in the face of pain.

“It’s a community carrying one another through seasons of infertility and loss,” Wear said, “and we do that in different ways.” In addition to expanding their Groups program, CARRYWELL has also introduced a Connections page to facilitate one-on-one support and a Grants program to provide financial assistance for both grief counseling and fertility treatments.

In 2020, CARRYWELL Groups shifted to include virtual participation, which means they are now reaching participants in 16 states. The 10-week program is offered every other month, following a curriculum titled “The Hannah Anointing,” and participants can join in either virtually or in person.

“It’s a Bible-based book, so it’s really there to help us grow in our faith and be able to heal from the disappointments of this world and focus on the truth,” Wear said.

Through CARRYWELL Connections, men and women can read through the stories of individuals in the community who have experienced similar struggles and connect with them directly.

“Not everyone has the exact same journey, so being able to connect with someone who has a similar journey is very important and, I think, crucial in our healing process,” Wear said.

Beyond the support provided by their in-house programs, the organization now offers financial assistance through CARRYWELL Grants, which are supported by both private donations and fundraising events. The program includes both grief grants — providing priority scheduling and discounted rates with Christian counselors and therapists in multiple states — and fertility grants. Through a partnership with Innovative Fertility Specialists, the fertility grants assist couples in accessing INVOcell treatments, which serve as a more affordable alternative to traditional in vitro fertilization.

As CARRYWELL continues to grow, the organization aims to serve as a resource to individuals, churches, and hospitals, making what Wear described as “a devastating season” less isolating.

“It can be very hard to navigate, so having that community and knowing that you’re not alone in this is so valuable,” she said. “We want to make sure that everyone knows that they don’t have to walk this alone — that we’re here for them.”

CARRYWELL Groups will start again in January, and the next grants cycle will open in the beginning of 2023. To learn more, visit carrywell.org.