A tool to put families back together

Mountain Brook native Liz Read knows all about being in the trenches and fighting to support her own family post substance-abuse treatment. Now, she’s created a Birmingham-based company, clearMINDnow, to help put trust back in other families.

According to The National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 4 million people in the U.S. suffered with substance use disorders in 2019, which includes abuse of alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids or any other drugs.

Read explained that with drug-related deaths on the rise, communities have to come together and take an all-in approach.

“It starts by realizing behavioral health is connected to mental health and the truth is, you never know when a physical or emotional trauma could put you or a loved one at risk for an unintended dependency,” Read said. “Mental health and well-being affect all families, directly or indirectly. It is one of the great equalizers.”

With the aid of Read’s clearMINDnow, families can offer their loved ones a way to monitor drug use through dignified drug testing that is quick, easy and digital, and to share results in convenient steps. In addition, individuals can link their therapist, counselor, case manager or loved ones to the app, but soon they will have other resources that provide peer support in 2023. As long as the individual has a smartphone and access to Wi-Fi, then they can subscribe to the program.

Read recognizes that often it’s inconvenient (and expensive) to have lab testing, and it can be uncomfortable to ask a loved one to take a drug test.

“There is an easier way to have accountability when loved ones are trying to put their life back together,” Read said. “The family can gain trust in their loved one and the individual can trust the test.”

The test is a 99% accurate saliva test. In the 12-test panel, the individual will be screened for alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepine, buprenorphine, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana (THC), methadone, methamphetamine, opiates and oxycodone.

ClearMINDnow has processed 300 tests since October 2022 in and around Birmingham. As the product launches across the state, Read mentioned partnering with Foundry Ministries and The Lovelady Center in an effort to help even more people stay in recovery.

She is excited about the launch of her company because families need to understand that they are not alone and substance use disorders are more common than they realize.

“We want to help uncover reuse earlier so they can get help earlier, because oftentimes relapse happens in silence,” she said. “This app is important for families and individuals because it provides balanced and innovative accountability while also rebuilding trust and relationships.”

Addiction affects families in so many ways, but there are solutions available. Read has provided one approach to solving the problem.

“We want people to get the right help—we are not the magic solution,” she said. “We are a tool and you monitor the symptoms. We want people to get therapeutic help for their recovery.”

Visit clearmindnow.com for more information.