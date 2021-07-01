Village Living takes home APA awards

× Expand Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Ingrid Schnader.

Mountain Brook’s community newspaper took home two editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Village Living, which has been delivering community news for 11 years, has been under the leadership of editor Jesse Chambers since 2020. Chambers is also the editor of Iron City Ink.

Village Living received the following awards:

Best Business Story or Column - 3rd Place for 70 years of Smiths

Best Feature Story Coverage - 2nd Place for A Blue Collar Guy

This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia Voice, 280 Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.