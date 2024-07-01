Best Place for a Sweet Treat

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Mountain Brook Creamery Mountain Brook Creamery owner Jay Connor scoops a colorful cone of C is for Cookie, Black Cherry and Dreamsicle ice cream flavors. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A pair enjoys ice cream in a waffle cone outside Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Pepper Place. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn. Left to right: Boyd and Cate Cooper, Addie Cobbs, Gilchrist owner Leon Rosato, Woodson Canterbury and Louis Howland. Prev Next

We’re in the dog days of summer in Alabama, and what could be better on a hot day than a sweet treat?

Here are five spots in Mountain Brook to find some cool options:

1. Mountain Brook Creamery: the creamery offers ice cream cones, cakes, splits and shakes daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 2715 Cahaba Road.

2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: sells pints, scoops and beverages daily from noon to 11 p.m. at 931 Jemison Lane.

3. Marble Slab Creamery: serves ice cream, sundaes, shakes and smoothies. The creamery, located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

4. Gilchrist: offers ice cream, shakes, floats, malts and limeades from the 2805 Cahaba Road store front. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5. Organic Cafe: serving smoothies, juices and acai bowls at 1081 Jemison Lane, Suite F. Open Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.