Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Mountain Brook Creamery

Photo by Madoline Markham.

Mountain Brook Creamery

Mountain Brook Creamery owner Jay Connor scoops a colorful cone of C is for Cookie, Black Cherry and Dreamsicle ice cream flavors.

Photo courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

A pair enjoys ice cream in a waffle cone outside Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Pepper Place.

Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn.

Left to right: Boyd and Cate Cooper, Addie Cobbs, Gilchrist owner Leon Rosato, Woodson Canterbury and Louis Howland.

We’re in the dog days of summer in Alabama, and what could be better on a hot day than a sweet treat?

Here are five spots in Mountain Brook to find some cool options:

1. Mountain Brook Creamery: the creamery offers ice cream cones, cakes, splits and shakes daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 2715 Cahaba Road.

2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: sells pints, scoops and beverages daily from noon to 11 p.m. at 931 Jemison Lane.

3. Marble Slab Creamery: serves ice cream, sundaes, shakes and smoothies. The creamery, located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

4. Gilchrist: offers ice cream, shakes, floats, malts and limeades from the 2805 Cahaba Road store front. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5. Organic Cafe: serving smoothies, juices and acai bowls at 1081 Jemison Lane, Suite F. Open Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.