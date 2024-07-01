Best Place for a Sweet Treat

1 of 3
Photo by Madoline Markham.
Mountain Brook Creamery
Mountain Brook Creamery owner Jay Connor scoops a colorful cone of C is for Cookie, Black Cherry and Dreamsicle ice cream flavors.
Photo courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.
A pair enjoys ice cream in a waffle cone outside Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Pepper Place.
Photo courtesy of Shaun Flynn.
Left to right: Boyd and Cate Cooper, Addie Cobbs, Gilchrist owner Leon Rosato, Woodson Canterbury and Louis Howland.
We’re in the dog days of summer in Alabama, and what could be better on a hot day than a sweet treat?
Here are five spots in Mountain Brook to find some cool options:
1. Mountain Brook Creamery: the creamery offers ice cream cones, cakes, splits and shakes daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 2715 Cahaba Road.
2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: sells pints, scoops and beverages daily from noon to 11 p.m. at 931 Jemison Lane.
3. Marble Slab Creamery: serves ice cream, sundaes, shakes and smoothies. The creamery, located at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 120, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
4. Gilchrist: offers ice cream, shakes, floats, malts and limeades from the 2805 Cahaba Road store front. Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5. Organic Cafe: serving smoothies, juices and acai bowls at 1081 Jemison Lane, Suite F. Open Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.