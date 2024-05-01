Birmingham Mosquito Control takes the bite out of spring

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. James Gannon and Scott Bell, owners and founders of Birmingham Mosquito Control, stand outside a work vehicle in Mountain Brook.

James Gannon grew up enjoying the outdoors with his family, and with that comes the risk of being bitten by pest insects at any given time.

After working for most of his career in pharmaceuticals at Centurion Labs, the Mountain Brook resident decided he was ready to take on ownership of his own small business to combat those pests. He launched Birmingham Mosquito Control last fall.

Gannon was raised in Dothan but now calls Mountain Brook home, along with his wife, Amy Kathryn, and three children. His own family life makes him passionate about helping keep the creepy crawlies out of backyards.

He has received extensive training in mosquito, flea and tick treatments, which make up Birmingham Mosquito Control’s wheelhouse. The treatment chemicals they use are safe for children and pets to walk on after spraying.

“Mosquitos are pesky, determined little things. That’s why technicians must know the most efficient treatment methods to deal with them,” he said.

Birmingham Mosquito Control is located at 800 Shades Creek Place, Suite 450, and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 205-202-9374 or visit birminghammosquitocontrol.com.