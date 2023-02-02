Birmingham Restaurant Week returns

The Winter Edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 will take place Jan. 26 through Feb. 4, and several Mountain Brook restaurants are scheduled to participate as of press date.

The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G

The cafe lunch menu reflects the feeling of being at the Gardens. Inspired by local greens and produce, the menu changes seasonally.

Cost: $7-$15

Location: 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham

Phone: 205-871-1000

Web: bbgardens.org

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sol Y Luna Tapas and Tequila

The Latin-influenced tapas restaurant located in Lane Parke has made a name for itself with its one-of-a-kind tapas dishes, such as the lobster taco. Sol Y Luna offers the community a place to eat, drink, have fun and, “more than everything, feel the warmer part of the Mexican culture that is around the table.”

Cost: $25-$30 (brunch menu only available on Saturdays)

Location: 920 Lane Parke Court, Mountain Brook

Phone: 205-407-4797

Web: solylunabham.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

Vino Mediterranean

Vino sets an ambiance of a trendy and arty space where people can come and enjoy delicious food and wines. The overall genre of food served at Vino is an Italian-Mediterranean fusion with the usual proteins of chicken, fish and beef. Vino offers small-plate appetizers, salads, entrees and delectable desserts, including Vino’s famous apple fritters. The menu also includes a full bar with an emphasis on wine.

Cost: $11-$50

Location: 1930 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook

Phone: 205-870-8404

Web: vinobirmingham.com

Hours: 4-9 p.m.

A preview party for the event will be held on Jan. 24. The ticketed tasting event will feature small bites and sips from participating Birmingham Restaurant Week restaurants and beverage vendors.

There will also be a Food Truck Pop-Up Park Jan. 26-28. Visit bhamrestaurantweek.com for details and information.