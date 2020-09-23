Birmingham Zoo gets key grant support in tough times

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Birmingham Zoo. The Pallas’ cat kittens, who were born at the Birmingham Zoo in April, with their mother.

The Birmingham Zoo — a nonprofit in urgent need of funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has received three large grants. In addition, the zoo recently reopened two of its buildings, celebrated the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens and made it easier for low-income people to visit the facility. Zoo staff also mourned the loss of two beloved animals over the summer.

MUCH-NEEDED FUNDING

The zoo announced in late August it would receive operating support from the Wells Fargo Foundation, Robert R. Meyer Foundation and Alabama Power Foundation, all in Birmingham.

Wells Fargo awarded the zoo a $65,000 grant for general operations and education. The Robert R. Meyer Foundation gave the zoo $50,000 for general operations.

In June, the Alabama Power Foundation awarded a matching grant to the zoo to help the facility kick off its fall appeal to raise $500,000 for the Emergency Animal Fund by the end of 2020.

The Birmingham Zoo is in urgent need of funding and projects an operating loss of $2.7 million for the year, said Karen Carroll, vice president of development.

The facility lost its ticket revenue for the spring during a 10-week closure due to the pandemic.

“These significant funds will provide critical support for the professional care and attention that each zoo animal receives daily,” Carroll said in a news release.

The zoo is also accepting contributions to its Emergency Animal Fund at birminghamzoo.com/donate.

OPENING AGAIN

The predator and South America/primate buildings were opened again to visitors in July. Guests can visit indoor animal habitats in these areas as they travel the one-way path through the zoo.

Visitors can see the four male Pallas’ cat kittens, who were born April 10, during the times they’re in habitat.

FUN FOR ALL

The zoo is now offering a discount on general admission tickets to guests enrolled in Alabama’s SNAP/EBT program. The goal is “to ensure that economic circumstances are not obstacles when visiting your zoo,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, zoo CEO and president.

“We are honoring our commitment in offering access to fun and educational resources at a low cost to families,” Pfefferkorn said.

THE CYCLE OF LIFE

The zoo recently mourned the passing of two of its animals, Matt, a 14-year-old male Komodo dragon, and Tadpole, a 41-year-old male Nile hippopotamus.

Matt was euthanized June 18 after the sudden onset of hind limb weakness, and a post-mortem exam showed his heart failed.

He came to Birmingham in 2009. He was mischievous and funny and enjoyed relaxing in his pool, sometimes dipping his head under the water and blowing bubbles.

Tadpole was being monitored by zoo staff for increasing kidney values, which is common in geriatric animals, when he stopped eating. He was euthanized June 19.

He came to the zoo in 1979 and was one of the oldest living Nile hippopotamus at a zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Both animals were favorites of many — they will be greatly missed by all of us,” said Dr. Stephanie McCain, the zoo’s director of animal health.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The zoo is operating at reduced hours Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at limited capacity.

All guests are required to follow the facility’s safety guidelines, including face coverings for people ages 6 and older.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online at birminghamzoo.com to help minimize contact with zoo staff.