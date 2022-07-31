Business Happenings - August 2022

Coming Soon

Ladybird Taco, a Nashville restaurant, will open its first location in Alabama at Lane Parke later in 2022, according to a news release from Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. The eatery is to be located on Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A fast-casual concept, Ladybird Taco specializes in breakfast and lunch tacos and is modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Texas. The restaurant serves tortillas, queso, salsa and salads made from fresh, local ingredients. “As Birmingham natives, the close-knit community of Mountain Brook drew us to Lane Parke when we began to look for a second location,” said Brooks Veazey, co-owner of Ladybird Taco.

Mason Music, which has maintained a studio in Mountain Brook since 2013, will soon open the Woodlawn Theatre, a live music venue, at 5503 First Ave. N. in Birmingham. The project is led by Will Mason, CEO of Mason Music and the Mason Music Foundation. Mason Music announced the official beginning of construction in May and expects to open the facility in late summer. The 6,000-square-foot venue will accommodate up to 250 people for concerts, weddings and community events. 205-874-9596

Davenport’s Pizza Palace — an iconic family-owned eatery in Mountain Brook Village since 1964 — will soon open a second location in the Vestavia City Center. Davenport’s announced their plans for the new location on Facebook in July 2021. At press time, construction was well underway, said co-owner Amanda Thames. “We are planning and hoping to open this summer,” Thames told our sister publication, Vestavia Voice. 205-879-8603

News and Accomplishments

The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, based in Mountain Brook, recently awarded a $25,000 Arts, Culture and Community Assets Grant to the Dothan Houston County Library System, according to a May 17 report at wtvy.com. The grant will be used for the installation of the INDEX, an interactive gallery and exhibit space, at the main library in downtown Dothan. 205-874-3523

The Sanders Trust — led by President and CEO Rance Sanders, a long-time Mountain Brook resident — began construction in late spring on the Baystate Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to an April 22 report at businessalabama.com. The facility will measure 123,230 square feet, have 150 beds and cost about $72 million. 205-298-0809

Main Street Alabama chose Leeds as one of four new Main Street Alabama cities June 1, according to a report at AL.com. Main Street Alabama, 880 Montclair Road, Suite 245, is a non-profit that uses public-private partnerships to help promote and develop downtown areas.

Personnel Moves

The Mountain Brook City Council recently appointed Daniel Odrezin to a five-year term on the Mountain Brook Board of Education. Odrezin is a real estate attorney, according to a news release from Mountain Brook Schools. Odrezin and his wife, Meredith, live in Mountain Brook with their son. 205-802-3800

Anniversaries

The Blueroot Company — an eatery based in Mountain Brook at 2822A Petticoat Lane — recently celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its flagship location at Pepper Place in Lakeview. Owner Jennifer Ryan first debuted Blueroot at The Market at Pepper Place in 2019 and opened the flagship location there in July 2021. She opened a pickup location in Mountain Brook Village in 2020. Blueroot offers fresh, healthy food, including salad and green bowls, specially toasts, breakfast bowls, snacks and baked sweet potatoes. 205-224-9000

Dentist Kevin J. Alexander, 48 Church St., is celebrating 33 years in business. 205-871-7361 Facebook @drkevinjalexander

Dr. Holly Gunn, a board-certified dermatologist and Mountain Brook resident, is celebrating the second anniversary of her practice’s soft opening in Crestline Village at 32 Church St. 205-415-7536

Post Office Pies is celebrating the second anniversary of opening its Lane Parke location, 270 Rele St. This is the second location of the popular pizzeria. The original restaurant is in Avondale. 205-848-2092

Golden Age Wine — a neighborhood wine shop and bar in Mountain Brook Village at 2828 Culver Road — celebrated its third anniversary in July. 205-848-8877