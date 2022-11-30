Business Happenings - December 2022

Now Open

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets.. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and serves Mountain Brook and surrounding areas and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

Heidi Hallman and Catherine Romero of Heidi Cat have partnered to pursue their passion for florals and art by preserving bridal bouquets and wedding flowers in resin to create a unique and beautiful lasting memory of the couples special wedding day. 205-588-0305

The modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand Frances Valentine founded in 2016 by Elyce Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade is now open at The Summit. This is the first location in Alabama. 646-480-2091

The mission of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is to bring a community together and make exceptional ice cream. The new shop is open in Lane Parke and hours are Monday-Sunday, noon to 11 p.m. 205-677-6261

Personnel Moves

Madison Gaines in September joined Starnes Media as a business development representative. Gaines graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in May. She previously worked as a social media marketing specialist and sales representative for the Gaines Family Farmstead in Birmingham and a part-time leasing agent for College Station Properties in Tuscaloosa. Starnes Media, based in Homewood, publishes the Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, 280 Living and Cahaba Sun newspapers and websites and other publications such as The Birmingham Bar Bulletin. 205-313-1780

Relocations and Renovations

Rheumatology Associates has relocated their offices to 12 Office Circle in Mountain Brook. They are specialists in auto-immune and inflammatory diseases. They have 13 providers and offer on-site infusion services. 205-933-9320