Business Happenings - February 2023

Now Open

SmartBank recently opened its full retail branch in Mountain Brook. SmartBank delivers banking solutions including checking, savings, investing and planning to help clients meet their goals. Both the retail as well as commercial and private banking teams are operating in the building while the main building undergoes a comprehensive interior and exterior renovation. The main branch, located on the corner of U.S. 280 and Office Park, is scheduled to open in 2023. 659-599-0384

Rheumatology Associates recently opened in Office Park. The practice offers a wide variety of in-house services including digital imaging, bone density (DXA), phlebotomy with in-house laboratory facilities, a dedicated infusion center and our research unit. Physicians include Dr. Joel D. Abbott, Dr. Maura Kennedy, Dr. Laura P. Parks, Dr. P. Anthony Saway, Dr. Henry B. Townsend, Dr. Ryan S. Weldon and Dr. Anthony M. Turkiewicz. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 205-933-0320

Coming Soon

Zoës Kitchen will re-open under its original leadership in Crestline Village this month. The original Zoës Kitchen was founded in Homewood by John, Zoë and Marcus Cassimus in 1995. It grew to 300 units before being sold to a larger restaurant group in 2007. In 2018, the Zoës franchise was acquired by CAVA Group and all Zoës Kitchens were converted to the CAVA brand. The CAVA Group recently offered the Cassimus family the opportunity to re-open under the original menu.

Relocations and Renovations

homeRN has recently renovated the space at 127 Oak St. in Crestline to be its new office location. homeRN is a concierge caregiving company that provides in-home service to patients and their families in both Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The company offers one-on-one personalized care for clients in the comfort of their homes. homeRN offers a wide range of caregiver and nursing services including helping with daily living activities, sitting services and communication between physicians and family members. 205-644-2906

Pet Vet Express, 253 Country Club Park, has completed its remodel and has expanded services to include an X-ray machine and dental radiology. 205-518-0606

News and Accomplishments

The winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 26-Feb. 4. Four Mountain Brook eateries will participate in the event including Sol y Luna in Lane Parke, Vino in English Village and The Gardens Cafe by Cathy G at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Caring.com, a national program recognizing service excellence in homecare, has presented Always Best Care in Mountain Brook with a 2023 Caring Super Star Award. To be considered for this industry honor, homecare agencies must meet a rigorous set of criteria based on consumer ratings and reviews published publicly on Caring.com. Caring Super Stars have earned the Caring Star service excellence award for three or more years. Of the estimated 451,000 homecare agencies in the U.S., only 305 agencies received this award. Always Best Care is one of only four Alabama agencies and the only Mountain Brook-based agency to qualify. It is the only homecare agency in Alabama to be accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Healthcare and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. 205-874-9730 jmancuso@abc-seniors.com

Anniversaries

Chop N Fresh recently celebrated one year in its Lane Parke location. The restaurant was founded in 2016 by two close friends who wanted to help the industry shift and give access to truly fresh, healthy and amazing fast food. The menu features a variety of seasonal salads, warm grains and greens. 205-438-6655

Total Fitness Consultants is celebrating one year since opening its Mountain Brook Village location at 2833 Culver Road. The team of certified trainers design personalized fitness programs and provide one-on-one training (for individuals or pairs) to help clients achieve their fitness goals. Total Fitness Consultants also has a gym located in Crestline Village at 204 Country Club Park. 205-871-7744

The Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery is celebrating its third year at its Cahaba Village Plaza location. The dessert spot is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 205-573-6115