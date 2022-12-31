Business Happenings - January 2023

Now Open

homeRN, a concierge caregiving service, is excited to announce the opening of their office in Crestline providing services to Mountain Brook, Vestavia and Homewood. homeRN cares for clients in the comfort of their homes and offers a wide range of caregiver and nursing services including helping with daily living activities, sitting services and communication between physicians and family members. 205-644-2906

Gunn Dermatology recently opened their second location in Mountain Brook. The new location is in the Lane Parke shopping center and offers care for all ages and specializes in medical, surgical, cosmetic, and laser dermatology. (205) 415-7536

Relocations and Renovations

Rheumatology Associates, P.C. has relocated their offices to 12 Office Circle in Mountain Brook. They are specialists in auto-immune and inflammatory diseases. They have 13 providers and offer on-site infusion services. 205-933-0320

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with offices at 2721 Culver Road, 35 Church St. and 1642 Montclair Road, has been designated as a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer by Military Friendly, an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience. Regions established a career transition program called BRAVE — Building Regions Associate Veteran Experience — specifically for the purpose of supporting veterans and military spouses during their transitions to the civilian workforce. The bank is also a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, a Department of Defense career program connecting military spouses with hundreds of member employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Further, Regions works with the national program Hiring Our Heroes, which helps connect transitioning service members and their families with career opportunities.

Waverly Advisors, formerly WA Asset Management, recently announced the acquisition of Sandifer Wealth Management of Mobile, marking its fourth location in the state. This will be Waverly’s ninth office in the southeast, as the firm looks to continue its expansion moving into the new year. Waverly Advisors Birmingham firm serves Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover, and other surrounding areas. 205-871-3334

Earlier this month, Avadian Credit Union announced the formation of the Avadian Foundation and awarded the first grants to organizations in the state of Alabama that are addressing needs in four key areas identified as the focus for the Foundation. Avadian has 12 locations throughout the Birmingham-metro area. 205-437-3696

Personnel Moves

Dr. Kelsey McCluskey, an optometrist, and Dr. Jessica Duddleston, an ophthalmologist, have joined the staff of the Alabama Vision Center, which operates at 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 203, in Hoover and 3928 Montclair Road in Mountain Brook. McCluskey’s clinical services include: comprehensive routine eye care, treatment and management of ocular diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, dry eyes, glaucoma, and binocular vision disorders. McCluskey also fits specialty contact lenses, including scleral lenses and orthokeratology lenses for myopia control. Duddleston is a comprehensive ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery, laser eye procedures, medical and surgical glaucoma, diabetic eye exams, and macular degeneration, among other things. 205-991-2021

Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge is pleased to announce that Lee Riley has joined River Bank & Trust as Senior Vice President. Riley, a past baseball commissioner for Mountain Brook Athletics, will serve as a private banker and relationship manager, providing tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and professionals throughout the area.

Anniversaries

Paige Albright Orientals is celebrating 15 years in business. 205-877-3232

Crestline Dentistry is celebrating 15 years in business. 205-870-5700

Ashford Hill for Henhouse Antiques in English Village is celebrating 25 years in business. 205-918-0505