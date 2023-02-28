Business Happenings - March 2023

Now Open

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its first Mountain Brook outpatient clinic in January. The location at 356 Hollywood Blvd. will offer in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, Clinic Director Amanda Johnson earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Duke University and is a specialized vestibular physical therapist. With nine years of clinical experience, Johnson is certified in LSVT BIG for treating Parkinson’s disease and in functional dry needling. Her clinical interests include neurological outpatient care, pediatric and motor development rehabilitation and migraine/concussion rehabilitation. The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. 205-855-0101

Relocations and Renovations

After a fire devastated the Ray & Poynor building in November, they now have a new interim location on Shades Creek Parkway. 205-879-3036

News and Accomplishments

Updates on a few businesses in Lane Parke: Sons Donuts opened before the Christmas holidays and MELT opened in January, along with Ladybird Taco. The owners of Mountain Brook Olive are retiring and are closing this store. Information on a replacement retail tenant will be available soon. Treadwell Barbershop is in a temporary location in Lane Park due to the fire at the Ray & Poynor building in December.

Always Best Care for Seniors, based in Mountain Brook, is pleased to announce that for the 2nd year running, they have been awarded the prestigious Best of Home Care Employer of Choice Award! The Best of Home Care — Employer of Choice award is based on caregiver satisfaction ratings collected via telephone interviews by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm. Agencies that have earned this award are best-in-class for caregiver satisfaction. 205-874-9730

Personnel Moves

Always Best Care for Seniors in Mountain Brook is pleased to welcome Connie Gortney to its staff as a recruiting coordinator. Gortney has a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and more than 25 years of professional experience working in customer service and communication roles. Having spent many years taking care of an elderly family member, she has a passion for seniors. In her new role as a recruiting coordinator, she looks for job candidates with a compassionate heart, as well as extensive professional health care experience. 205-874-9730

Anniversaries

Sol Y Luna, a tapas and tequila restaurant, is celebrating 25 years in business. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Reservations are accepted, and online ordering and catering are also available. 205-407-4797

Marguerite’s Conceits is celebrating 30 years of business. Since 1993, Marguerite’s Conceits has served Mountain Brook Village as a bed and bath boutique. 205-879-2730

Therapy South’s Crestline/Mountain Brook location is celebrating 15 years in business. The clinic offers a variety of services and treatments to promote healing and strength. They accept all patients, regardless of whether they have been referred by a doctor or not. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 205-871-0777

Located in Mountain Brook Village, Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie is celebrating its three-year anniversary. The restaurant features robust plates and concentrated craft cocktails. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 3:30-10:00 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. 205-593-4403