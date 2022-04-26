Business Happenings - May 2022

Now Open

The Travel Studio, which provides workspaces for travel advisors and a store with travel-related items, opened in March in English Village at 2012 Cahaba Road, according to travelweekly.com. The store was opened by travel advisors Anne Liles and Ragan Stone.

Key Circle Commons, an elegant new cocktail lounge, opened recently in English Village at 2010 Cahaba Road. The proprietor is Mauricio Papapietro, who is also the owner of Brick & Tin restaurant. 205-460-1088

Steinway Piano Gallery Birmingham opened in March in English Village at 2000 Cahaba Road, Suite 100, according to a news release from Steinway & Sons in New York. There will be a grand opening May 19-22. The store was formerly known as Alabama Piano Gallery and operated for 11 years at another location. The new facility has 3,000 square feet of showroom space and a lounge area. 205-822-3331

News and Accomplishments

Etc., 2726 Cahaba Road, a boutique that sells designer jewelry, accessories and clothing, hosted a grand opening and open house for its second Birmingham location at 186 Oxmoor Road in West Homewood on April 14-15.

Regions Bank, which has branches in Mountain Brook, announced on March 31 that the company had received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the eighth year. The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, and the Gallup research includes studies of millions of employees across all industries, according to a Regions news release. Regions has branches at Office Park and Crestline and Mountain Brook villages. 205-326-5151

Brookwood Baptist Health, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive, recently named Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital healthcare system. A veteran healthcare executive, Tyson most recently served as chief financial officer for the Steward Health Care System in Miami, according to a BBH news release. 205-877-1000

Anniversaries

Milla Boutique, located at 2405 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village, celebrated its third anniversary on April 12. The store is operated by Katie Keller and Karla Woodruff. 205-407-4745

Greg Brown’s Brogue and Cuff Clothiers in English Village at 1905 Cahaba Road recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. 205-803-2202

A high-intensity interval training workout gym, X4 Fitness is celebrating the first anniversary of the opening of its location at 900 Lane Parke Court, Suite C6 in Lane Parke. The X4 Fitness concept began as a part of Nexus Fitness, a West Homewood gym. 205-771-0256

Mitchell's Place, a comprehensive autism treatment center and inclusive accredited preschool, is marking the first anniversary of the opening of its second facility — Mitchell's Place Southside — at 2305 Arlington Ave. S. in Birmingham. Its first facility is located at 4778 Overton Road. 205-957-0294

Village Dermatology will soon mark the second anniversary of opening a new location in Gardendale, called Village @ Gardendale, at 2217 Decatur Highway. Village Dermatology’s Mountain Brook location can be found at 2900 Cahaba Road. 205-877-9773

Eleven Eleven, a women's athleisure boutique offering a curated selection of high-fashion, functional women's clothing at 2411 Montevallo Road, is celebrating its fourth anniversary in May. 205-423-5071

Empower Counseling & Coaching, which offers counseling and life coaching for teenagers and adults at 9 Office Park Circle, Suite 106, will soon celebrate its third anniversary. 205-730-6570

Davenport's Pizza Palace, 2837 Cahaba Road, will celebrate its 58th anniversary in May and June, co-owner Amanda Thames told Village Living. 205-879-8603

Closings

Lamb's Ears Ltd., a long-popular home decor and gift shop in Crestline Village, is closing their storefront at 70 Church St. permanently on June 8, said co-owner Elizabeth Roberts. 205-802-5700