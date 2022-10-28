Business Happenings - November 2022

Now Open

Once Upon a Time’s new location at 70 Church St. was set to have a ribbon cutting on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. The shop, which opened in 1996, makes shopping for a baby convenient, fun and easy with an extensive baby registry, exceptional product selection, and extraordinary customer service. 205-870-7772

Home with Hechart, offering home decor, furnishings, gifts, and design services, recently opened in English Village at 2102 Cahaba Road. 256-473-9206

Children’s Edit, 2030 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, is owned by two moms who believe that all of the big and small moments should be celebrated fully without adding to the already heavy load you carry daily. Their client-based approach focuses on paring down options, custom wrapping, local pick up, and even local personalized delivery upon request.

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with offices at 2721 Culver Road, 35 Church St. and 1642 Montclair Road, was fined $50 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ordered to refund at least $141 million to customers the bureau said Regions harmed with illegal surprise overdraft fees. From August 2018 through July 2021, Regions charged customers surprise overdraft fees on certain ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases, even after telling consumers they had sufficient funds at the time of the transactions. The bureau found that Regions leadership knew about and could have discontinued its surprise overdraft fee practices years earlier but chose to wait while the bank pursued changes that would generate new fee revenue to make up for ending the illegal fees. Regions issued a statement, saying that “although Regions Bank disagrees with the CFPB’s characterizations, the bank cooperated with the investigation and is pleased to move forward. Agreeing to the settlement reflects Regions’ desire to focus its attention on continuing to support customers through a wide range of account enhancements that have already lowered fees for many customers.”

Online ordering for take-out now available at Taco Mama. You can place your order online at ordertacomamaonline.com. For catering, go to tacomamaonline.com to place an order.