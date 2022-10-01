Business Happenings - October 2022

Coming Soon

Scenthound, a dog grooming concept, is opening a new location on Hollywood Boulevard. This is the second of at least 10 stores that business partners Jacob Lee and Brett Basik plan to open between the Birmingham and Nashville metro areas. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed. The Birmingham area store will be located next to Mexico Lindo at 354 Hollywood Blvd. and is scheduled to open in early November.

tasc Performance, an eco-friendly athletic apparel store, is opening its first Alabama location in Phase 2 of Lane Park at 2621 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook.

205-871-3252, tascperformance.com

Onward Reserve, an Atlanta-based retailer featuring men’s apparel, accessories and gifts will soon open its 14th brick and mortar location in Phase 2 of Lane Parke at 2621 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook.

New Ownership

The lighting shop Village Firefly now has a new owner, Elizabeth Wallace. The shop, which has been in business for almost 23 years, is located at 2816 Culver Road in Mountain Brook and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anniversaries

The laundry company Champion Cleaners, 42 Church St., celebrated its 20th year anniversary in September. The company offers free dry cleaning, laundry pick up and delivery. 205-602-3842

Closings

Over Easy, a popular breakfast spot located at 358 Hollywood Blvd., permanently closed Sept. 2. The owners announced on Facebook that they will not be renewing their lease, and expressed gratitude to their staff and customers for the nearly 12 years of business.