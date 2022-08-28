Business Happenings - September 2022

Coming Soon

Otey’s Tavern announced plans for a future restaurant in part of the former Homewood Antiques building on Oxmoor Road in the Edgewood community. This will be the restaurant’s second location, following the success of Otey’s in Crestline Village.

The fast-growing New Orleans-based athletic apparel retailer tasc Performance will open a store along Rele Street adjacent to Gunn Dermatology in Phase II of Lane Parke later this fall. The brand is known for utilizing sustainable materials to create the best activewear in the world, for the world.

Walton Financial, a financial planning company based in Birmingham, announced that its founder, Scott Walton, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Walton Financial has been providing individuals, families, and organizations with financial guidance since 1999. The firm prides itself on crafting strategies to meet each client’s unique needs and goals. 205-871-0154

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and accessible primary care, announced the promotion of Jason Badyrka to Chief Operating Officer. In his new position, he will oversee all daily administrative and operational functions of both the corporate and the franchise divisions; to further align the company as one unified brand. Today, the AFC healthcare network includes more than 200 franchise locations and nearly 80 corporate-owned clinics and will open its 300th location later this year. The company is projected to have 500 locations in the coming years. 205-403-8902

Red Diamond has named Will Bowron as the VP of Wholesale Distribution. Will first worked at Red Diamond from 2014 to 2016, then earned his MBA at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School as the 2016 recipient of the Goetz Scholarship. As VP of Wholesale Distribution, Bowron will manage the division dedicated to growing sales of Red Diamond’s products and services to restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and other foodservice operations across the country. 205-577-4000

The Borland Benefield accounting firm, 800 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Howard Borland Sr. founded the firm in the City Federal Building (formerly the Comer Building) in 1922 and partnered with Joseph Benefield in 1971. Numerous mergers have followed, including the merger with Lovoy, Summerville & Shelton in 2017, which doubled the firm’s size. 205-802-7212