Condado Tacos opens in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos PR & Marketing Department. Condado Tacos is a fast-casual restaurant that focuses on tacos and margaritas.

A build-your-own-taco concept that started in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 has made its way south and opened its first Alabama location.

Condado Tacos, located in Cahaba Village (in the former Newk’s spot), features tacos with fresh ingredients, margaritas and more. The company will have 50 locations open by the end of the year and plans to have 100 locations open by 2026.

“Condado celebrates individuality and we dig being original,” said Roger Drake, PR and marketing executive for the company. “We believe that every person should be their own authentic self. That’s why we work hard to maintain a workplace that honors the uniqueness of our people and the communities we serve.”

Drake said the restaurant’s main attractions are its eclectic atmosphere and an extensive menu, featuring the build-your-own tacos with fresh ingredients made daily.

“We have craveable, clean, fresh, preservative-free tacos,” Drake said. “It’s affordable and has a great value, but it’s really clean food, too. Our ingredients are as fresh as they come. We’re very proud of the product we serve.”

The chips and dip menu features five queso dips, three salsas, Mexican street corn and Skywalker nachos. The suggested taco options include chicken, ground beef, pork, brisket, steak and plant-based, along with build-your-own tacos that customers can create. Side options are loaded tots, black beans, Mexican street corn, rice and bacon refried beans.

For beverages, there are margaritas, cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic options, including a house horchata.

Drake said Lucy’s Fire (a roasted chicken taco with a double decker shell) and Blue Dream (a ground beef taco with a cool ranch shell) are two of the most popular choices.

Happy hour takes place from 4-6 p.m. on weekdays and features drink and food specials.

The Cahaba Village location employs around 60 to 70 staff and can seat around 100 in the dining room and bar and another 50 on the outdoor patio.

Every Condado restaurant features hand-painted floor-to-ceiling murals by local artists, and the Cahaba Village location’s mural has a Greek mythology theme.

Drake said Condado Tacos also offers catering and the Buds with Benefits reward program.

“Basically, you earn a taco just in a few visits,” he said. “You can quickly earn free items through that program. We often say you’re missing something if you’re not in

the rewards program and are a regular at Condado Tacos.”

The Cahaba Village location, at 2800 Cahaba Village Place, Space 130, is open seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until midnight.

For more information, visit condadotacos.com.