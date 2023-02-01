Condado Tacos set to open in Cahaba Village this summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos Facebook page.

Condado Tacos is set to open its first Alabama location this summer.

The restaurant will be located at Cahaba Village in Mountain Brook in Suite 130 on the corner across from Bryant Bank.

The menu features craveable, clean, GMO-free, preservative-free tacos, margaritas and an assortment of up to 100 tequilas.

The menu features tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, starting at $4. As a build-your-own taco concept, Condado Tacos offers guests a variety of taco shells with a choice of proteins, toppings and sauces.

The 3,846 square foot space in Cahaba Village in Mountain Brook will feature original, colorful mural art and a fun social atmosphere.

Catering is also available for all party sizes, and Condado To Go is theperfect option for speedy pickup and delivery.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open Condado Tacos at Cahaba Village, and bringing our fresh and delicious tacos, margs and tequilas tothe city of Birmingham is truly exciting,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Condado, we offer acraveable, fun, and social dining experience that matches your speed,offering the best value anywhere, for under $20.