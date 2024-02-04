Crumbl Cookies location opens in Lane Parke

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Jaylen Daffin drizzles chocolate syrup over a cookie as she prepares an order for a customer at Crumbl Cookies in Lane Parke. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. A variety of cookies on Crumbl’s weekly menu are displayed. Prev Next

Crumbl Cookies Mountain Brook is officially open for business.

Jason and Rebecca Dickey, owners of the Birmingham-area locations of the franchise, are proud to have their third store open in Lane Parke. The Dickeys also own the locations in Vestavia Hills, Alabaster and Greystone.

In 2019, the couple began researching jobs for Rebecca as their children were beginning high school and becoming more independent. While they were still considering their options, Rebecca visited the first East Coast location of Crumbl Cookies in Tennessee.

“I went in there and thought, ‘This is it. This is what I want to do.’ So we began a journey [learning] about how to franchise the Crumbl brand,” she said.

Crumbl started in Utah in 2017 and has since expanded to more than 800 stores in all 50 states and Canada. There are 15 total locations across Alabama.

Crumbl has a signature menu of flavors that rotate weekly, from classics like chocolate chip and pink sugar cookies to specialty flavors like blueberry muffin and Oreo mallow sandwich. They also occasionally partner with film studios like Warner Bros. and Illumination Entertainment to promote recently released movies with special flavors that tie in to the films.

Due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, building out their first location in Vestavia Hills took a long time. However, about three months after its opening in July 2021, the Dickeys applied to expand the franchise into other Birmingham areas.

Rebecca said that her passion for Crumbl Cookies is not so much about the bakery, but it's really about the business.

“I’ve always loved growing something. To be really great at quality and really great at customer service, and making a difference in our community — that’s what’s really been important to me,” she said.

By corporate mandate, they have to hire more than 70 employees at each location in order to open. Rebecca said that mandate has worked out well for them, and she’s proud to employ people from the local community.

“I love getting to make a difference in people’s lives and offer jobs. That has been a real big win for me personally — being able to make a difference in employees’ lives and then in the community,” she said.

Crumbl Cookies Mountain Brook is located at 360 Rele Street, between Tasc and Cadence Bank. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.