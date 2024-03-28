Forge and Flourish handles life’s ‘make-or-break’ moments

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mary Halsey Maddox, founder of Forge and Flourish, at her office in Mountain Brook on March 11.

Mary Halsey Maddox is no stranger to the unexpected stress that life’s curveballs can throw her way. As she faced divorce, single motherhood and her child’s serious illness, she recognized the need to find and foster her own innate sense of resilience.

After growing through that experience of managing multiple crises at once, the Mountain Brook resident felt compelled to help others develop the skills and tools to do the same. That is how Forge and Flourish was born.

Maddox, who is a pediatrician and sleep specialist, received extensive training to help people build skills that will enable them to plan, gain control of their lives and have a built-in support system when life presents them with what she calls “make-or-break moments.” Forge and Flourish is meant to provide a safe, private space for clients to deal with divorce, serious illness, burnout and other major life events and come out stronger on the other side.

“When clients call us, we can offer them three tiers of service: one-on-one coaching packages, group packages for small groups or small businesses that have similar needs, or provide them with workbooks for purchase,” Maddox said.

One of their primary tools is a workbook called The Get Your Stuff Together, which

gathers all the relevant information clients might need in an emergency. There is also a version of The Get Your Stuff Together for divorce, which includes topics like picking a lawyer, basic budgeting and important legal terms.

“Many think that people in Mountain Brook have it ‘easy,’ but that could not be farther from the truth,” Maddox said. “Illness, divorce, unexpected stress and burnout are the great equalizers. I want to normalize the need to be resilient and give people the tools to build those skills.”

Forge and Flourish is located at 4 Office Park Circle, Suite 107.

Visit forgeflourish.com for more information.