homeRN provides ‘personalized’ in-home care

× Expand Photo courtesy of Holland Williams Photography. Eliza Maxwell, founder of homeRN, and Kathleen Shashy, a certified registered nurse practitioner, offer in-home IV therapy as part of their concierge caregiver service.

Caring for a loved one is a full-time responsibility, and many times families find it hard to merge that task into their lives without stress or emotional setbacks.

Eliza Maxwell, a Mountain Brook resident and founder of homeRN, is assisting families with a new concierge caregivers service.

Maxwell saw a need to bring homeRN to the area when her own father became sick. When she went to check on him, she noticed inadequacies with his care. During the visit, she realized the caregiver role would be better suited by a nurse with medical experience and knowledge.

Maxwell is a registered nurse who has worked at St. Vincent’s Birmingham, Alabama Cardiovascular Group and Alegis Care. Her goal is helping to ease the burdens that families face when caring for their loved ones.

Some of the caregiving services available through homeRN include help with daily activities, medication reminders, memory care, transportation services and communication between physicians and family members.

Some of the nursing services include a daily nurse assessment, post-surgical care, wound care, in-home IV therapy, lab draws and client and family education.

“So many of our clients are caregivers of the ‘sandwich generation’ [those who care for aging relatives and raising their own children]. They can’t be with their parents 24/7 because they are working and shoulder many responsibilities,” Maxwell said.

homeRN can also assist families with aging relatives who are dealing with memory problems (such as Parkinson’s, dementia or ALS) and palliative care, as well as open heart surgery patients, pediatrics and special needs.

homeRN has been in practice in Birmingham since January 2021. There are two other locations: Tuscaloosa and Charleston, South Carolina.

The Birmingham location is the only location to provide IV therapy, which is a new service administered by Kathleen Shashy, CRNP.

Shashy conducts a concierge telehealth visit to find a custom IV cocktail to fit clients’ health, beauty and wellness goals. homeRN can accommodate groups before weddings, parties or sporting tournaments with advance notice, and the IV therapy can be done in a client’s home or office in about an hour.

“Getting IV therapy before an international trip can help as an immune booster or to prevent motion sickness,” Shashy said. “In addition, it can also help with acute illnesses by promoting recovery.”

The services provided by homeRN are meant to help families restore balance and peace back into their lives when disruption may have entered.

“Families enjoy that we manage wound care, communicate with doctors and teach them the transferring of information about their loved ones,” Maxwell said.

homeRN’s small boutique service is different than most in the home care service industry because they bring in-home care to families.

“It’s a perfect fit—a perfect caregiver for each client. We go and meet the clients in their home. We make a plan of care in their home, we study their detailed routine, and our nurses train their caregiving team. We are a lot more personalized,” Maxwell said.

homeRN is located at 127 Oak St.

Visit homerncare.com for more information.